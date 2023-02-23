Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 140,619 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,619 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 15.40% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $48,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TDF opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

