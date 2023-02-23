Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 159,013 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 159,013 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $88,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

