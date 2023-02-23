Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 33,026 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $75,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ZBRA stock opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $440.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

