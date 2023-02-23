LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on March 24th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $9.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NYSE:LCII opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

