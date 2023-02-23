Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.45 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.03. 103,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,476. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $121.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

