Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.15

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and traded as high as $53.56. Linamar shares last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 391 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Linamar in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.