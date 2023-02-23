Liquity Market Capitalization Tops $101.64 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $101.64 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00425875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.21 or 0.28210723 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,880,249 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.