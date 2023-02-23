LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.8 %

LIVN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 352,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

