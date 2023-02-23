LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1,039.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,891. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.



