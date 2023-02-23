LMR Partners LLP Buys 82,808 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,162 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,808 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DKS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 133,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,519. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.