LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 236,131 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 236,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

