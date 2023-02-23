LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 123.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,656 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Yamana Gold worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AUY remained flat at $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,408. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

