LMR Partners LLP Has $50.27 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 572.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after purchasing an additional 342,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.14. 2,130,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,048,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

