LMR Partners LLP Invests $14.78 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.38% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 149,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,245. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.