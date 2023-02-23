LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 582,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,168,000 after acquiring an additional 522,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.32. 154,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,696. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.