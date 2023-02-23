LMR Partners LLP Raises Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of argenx worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

argenx Trading Up 0.3 %

About argenx

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.16. 14,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,503. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $256.44 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.81.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.