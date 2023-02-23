LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,942 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after acquiring an additional 228,837 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,907. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

