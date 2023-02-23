LMR Partners LLP Takes $11.21 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,208,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 617,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

