Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $478.85. 240,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,342. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

