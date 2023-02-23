Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.51. 315,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,077. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

