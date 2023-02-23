Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $170.15. 55,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

