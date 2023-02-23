Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $209,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 856,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 62.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 216,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,753,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 922,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,141. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.