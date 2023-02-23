Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 46,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

