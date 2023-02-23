Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,825,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 111,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.48. 727,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

