London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.12 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.44). 36,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 7,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.39 million, a P/E ratio of 912.50 and a beta of 0.28.
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
