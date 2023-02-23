LooksRare Reaches Market Cap of $104.82 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $104.82 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00426028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.69 or 0.28220883 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.