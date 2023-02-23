Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

LPX stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $5,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LPX. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

