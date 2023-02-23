Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

LCID has been the subject of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

