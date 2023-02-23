Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $26.31 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00425578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.76 or 0.28191071 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

