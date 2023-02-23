Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,554,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 11,018,299 shares.The stock last traded at $7.09 and had previously closed at $7.40.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

