Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 10,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

