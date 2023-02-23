LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 493.8% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $885,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 58,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 91,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.