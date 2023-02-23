Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.52 Per Share

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MACF opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.32) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Bob McLellan bought 13,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,111.78 ($16,993.95). In other news, insider Bob McLellan bought 13,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,111.78 ($16,993.95). Also, insider Laura Whyte bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £9,752 ($11,743.74). Company insiders own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

