Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.
Magnite Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.18.
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
