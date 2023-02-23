Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

About Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.