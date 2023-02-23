Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. 305,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,773. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

