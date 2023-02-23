Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.82 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,114. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 522,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.