Mark Woodhams Sells 1,493 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $104,166.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. 368,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 666,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BlackLine by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

