Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-$11.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.75-11.54 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 706,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

