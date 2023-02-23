Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) COO Buys $12,600.00 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) COO Randall Tauscher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 79,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,584.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall Tauscher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Randall Tauscher acquired 24 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $66.96.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

MMLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,814. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,895,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.