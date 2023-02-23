Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) is RTW Investments LP’s 6th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up approximately 4.7% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $203,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Masimo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 69,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.