Mask Network Price Tops $3.89 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00016222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $265.44 million and $105.99 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00426811 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,786.52 or 0.28272713 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

