Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Masonite International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
