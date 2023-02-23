Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Masonite International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masonite International Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

