Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.00 million-$169.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.27 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to -($0.32-0.36) EPS.

Matterport Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. 4,275,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.58. Matterport has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Matterport

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

