Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.09-0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $34-36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.70 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.32 EPS.

MTTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,033. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

