Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.15

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 78070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
