Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Announces Earnings Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 2,179,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.