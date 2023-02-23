McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Ghe LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ghe LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 3.5% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.18. 1,244,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,979. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

