McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

MGRC stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $107.65.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.