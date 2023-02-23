Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Trading Down 2%

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24,000.00 and last traded at $24,000.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24,500.00.
Mechanics Bank Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24,130.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24,695.80.
About Mechanics Bank
Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individual clients, and small and middle-market businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home and auto loans; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending, commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate loans, equipment financing, and trade services and letters of credit; and small business administration loans.
