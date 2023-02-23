Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.28-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

